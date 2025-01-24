“Cause they cheated”: Ohio State Heisman winner Troy Smith reacts as Ryan Day gets compared to Jim Harbaugh

Ryan Day's national championship success has led to a comparison with Jim Harbaugh among Ohio State and Michigan fans. Day led the Buckeyes to the ultimate goal on Monday, defeating Notre Dame in the title game while matching the feat Harbaugh achieved last season.

With the comparison intensifying among the rival fans, the co-host of “The Brilliantly Dumb Show,” Mikey Cuz, offered his take on the topic. Cuz believes Ryan Day, who has just completed his sixth season in Columbus, has outperformed Jim Harbaugh's first six seasons at Michigan.

“Since some Michigan fans refuse to remember, allow me to help. When comparing Ryan Day’s entire tenure as OSU HC (6 seasons) to Jim Harbaugh’s first 6 seasons:” Cuz wrote on X, accompanying it with a graphic comparing the first six seasons of Day and Harbaugh.

Ohio State legendary quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith immediately joined the conversation following Cuz’s take. The former quarterback believes Jim Harbaugh's eventual success in his last three seasons at Michigan came as a result of cheating.

“Professor Khakis ran to the next level cause they cheated…,” Smith wrote. “

Troy Smith was alluding to the sign-stealing scandal that Michigan is still being looked into for. The Wolverines’ national championship success in the 2023 season was clouded by the allegation of sign-stealing.

Jim Harbaugh had denied any involvement in the sign-stealing

After Michigan received the notice of allegation from the NCAA for the sign-stealing investigation, Jim Harbaugh released a statement. The coach denied any form of involvement in the scandal while maintaining he's kept to the rules and regulations of the governing body.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said in the statement.

“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules. “No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules.

Harbaugh has since left Michigan for the NFL. He took the Los Angeles Chargers job after leading the program to the national championship. He's been sanctioned by the NCAA with a one-year suspension and a four-year show cause order for refusing to cooperate with the investigating team.

