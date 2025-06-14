“'Cause we're not Jeremiah Smith”: Will Howard heaps praise on former Ohio State teammate during practice session with kids

Working with kids this weekend at a clinic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard inspired the participants to be like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. To which one of the kids jokingly asked him to hold his horses.

About to throw the ball to a group of elementary school-aged children, the quarterback gave the following encouragement to them:

“Everybody run to the end zone as fast as you can, like Jeremiah Smith,” Howard said.

To which one of the kids replied:

“but no one handed catches”

To this, Howard replied with a message poaking fun at Jeremiah Smith:

“Yeah two hands… cause we’re not Jeremiah Smith”

The star receiver of the Ohio State Buckeyes, with whom Howard played in the national title-winning campaign of 2024, is known for his extraordinary one-handed catches. Smith was one of the revelations of last season, being named Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Rose Bowl MVP, First Team All-American, Freshman All-American, and First Team All-Big Ten in his true freshman season.

During his freshman season in 2024, Jeremiah Smith recorded 1315 passing yards, with 15 touchdown catches in 76 receptions for Ohio State.

Ohio State gets first five-star commit for the class of 2028: Elijah Newman-Hall

Ohio State has gotten its first commit for the class of 2028, none other than five-star recruit Elijah Newman-Hall. Newman-Hall, a five-star according to Rivals, is a running back from Tampa, Florida. In his freshman year at Blake High School, he had an immediate impact on the team by running for 829 yards and eight touchdowns on just 80 carries in 10 games.

At six feet, 205 pounds, he already has an impressive physique and can probably improve it before arriving at Ohio State in a few years. Newman-Hall had already gotten offers from FIU, UCF, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, and Wake Forest before he decided to go with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

