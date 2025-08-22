"Caving to Big Ten is weakness" "Excuses": Fans have wild reaction to Greg Sankey's major SEC schedule decision for 2026

Greg Sankey's Southeastern Conference will shift to a nine-game conference schedule starting in 2026. The decision was approved by SEC presidents and chancellors after a recommendation from athletic directors on Thursday. This will be the first change to the conference’s scheduling format since 1992, when the league expanded to 12 teams and adopted the current eight-game format.

With this, the SEC will join the Big Ten and Big 12 in playing nine conference games, while the Atlantic Coast Conference continues with an eight-game model.

On3 @On3sports BREAKING: The SEC is moving to a 9-game conference football schedule starting in 2026, the league announced‼️ ​ https://on3.com/news/sec-adds-9th-league-game-in-2026-increases-chances-of-playoff-expansion/

Fans reacted to the news on X.

“Mistake,” a fan wrote.

“Caving to the BIG10 is weakness,” another fan said.

“Dang, the SEC really just got bullied to go to 9 games by the B1G…,” one fan commented.

More comments followed.

“Not a fan of the SEC moving to 9 conference games in 2026. 8 SEC + 4 OOC was perfectly fine. Need to bring back divisions instead,” one fan commented.

“More games, more excuses,” a fan said.

“100% the right move, more great games to watch🤝,” another fan wrote.

The change supports the upcoming expansion of the College Football Playoff, as playing more conference games is expected to improve schedule strength across the league.

Greg Sankey on SEC adding a ninth game to the schedule

SEC has often said its eight-game schedule was tougher than other conferences’ nine-game slates. However, adding a ninth game should help SEC teams make a stronger case for playoff spots.

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.

“This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional Power opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”

Greg Sankey. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Under the new format, the SEC will eliminate divisions. Each team will play three permanent rivals every season to maintain traditional matchups. The other six conference games will rotate among the remaining teams. This ensures that every team will face every other school at least once every two years, and both home and away over a four-year period.

In addition, each team must schedule at least one non-conference game against opponents from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Notre Dame.

