Central Michigan football staff: A look into Chippewas's assistant coaches and management

The Central Michigan Chippewas are on the grind this campaign. After a disappointing 4-8 record last season, they're on a mission to improve on this campaign and secure a top-position finish at the MAC. They won five of nine games this season.

In week 9, the Central Michigan Chippewas beat Northern Illinois 37-31. As the team continues on its quest for redemption, let's have a look at the people who comprise the football coaching staff in the program.

Central Michigan football coaching staff

# Head coach- Jim McElwain

Jim McElwain has been the coach of the Chippewas since 2019. The 61-year-old began his collegiate coaching journey with the Colorado State Rams in December 2011. During his three-season stint with the Rams, McElwain made a name for himself.

He led the team to win the 2013 New Mexico State Bowl, beating the Washington State Cougars 48-45. During the 2014 season, Jim McElwain led them to a 10-2 overall record and was named the Mountain West Conference's coach of the year.

The 61-year-old then joined the Florida Gators and was their coach from 2015 to 2017. During his stint, the Gators won two SEC East division titles before he was fired for cause in the middle of the 2017 campaign.

In Dec. 2018, Jim McElwain was hired by the Central Michigan Chippewas. During his debut season in 2019, the 61-year-old led the team to an 8-6 campaign, which led to them winning the MAC West division title.

Central Michigan also emerged as the MAC West co-champions in 2021. Can McElwain lead them to another title and a shot at the conference championship?

# Assistant head coach- Michael Zordich

Former NFL defensive back Michael Zordich acts as the assistant head coach as well as the defensive backs coach of the Chippewas.

He joined them in 2021 and has been a part of the coaching staff ever since.

Other members of the Central Michigan football staff

Defensive Coordinator- Robb Akey

Offensive Coordinator/ Wide Receivers- Paul Petrino

Running backs- Cornell Jackson

Special Teams Coordinator/ Safeties- Keith Murphy

Run Game Coordinator/ Offensive Line- Tavita Thompson

Linebackers- Ryan McNamara

Defensive Line- Jesse Williams

Tight Ends/ Tackles- Brandon Torrey

Quarterbacks- Jake Kostner

Director of strength and conditioning- Joel Welsh

Director of Football Operations- John Leister

Football video operations coordinator- Jay McDowell

Director of Player Personnel- Chris Calley

Director of Recruiting- Michael McGlee

Senior Director- Mark DeBastiani

Coordinator/ Athletic Equipment Operations- Nate Mason

Graduate Assistants- Da'Quaun Jamison, Jack Bush, Kumehnnu Gwilly, Brandon Hintz, Danny Motowski

Student Assistants- Danny Akey, Nick Belay, Keegan Maciejewski, Zach Winter

Offensive Staff Assistant- Cody Crawford

Football Administrative Assistant- Ashley Jetzer