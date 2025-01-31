"Certainly appreciate what he’s done": Kalen DeBoer gives Alabama QB due credit for sheer patience in last 3 years

Kalen DeBoer's first season in charge of the Alabama Crimson Tide did not as planned. However, one of the bright spots in his team was quarterback, Jalen Milroe.

Milroe will not return to Alabama next season as he has declared for the NFL draft. This means that DeBoer will turn to a new quarterback to lead one of College Football's biggest programs, likely Ty Simpson. Simpson has been the backup for the Crimson Tide for numerous years, and now it is his chance to take control of Alabama.

DeBoer spoke about Simpson at the Senior Bowl, where he told the media:

“You certainly appreciate what he’s done. Just continue to work on what he can control, and that’s himself. Continue to build relationships to get ready for this chance that he has right in front of him. To not just step up as a leader because I think he’s been doing that but to have that opportunity to step in and be the quarterback.”

Ty Simpson has been with Alabama since 2022 and has been the backup quarterback for the program. He has played sporadically, mostly in blowouts, and has never thrown a touchdown.

Despite his lack of play, Simpson has remained with the Crimson Tide throughout his career. While many other quarterbacks at top programs in his position would transfer to a smaller program where they would be able to play, Simpson has chosen against this route, and it is now paying off.

This was similar to what we had seen with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who waited two seasons before becoming the starting QB for the Longhorns.

The changes in the Alabama roster

The Alabama Crimson Tide roster for the 2025 season is beginning to take shape and there are some notable differences from the 2024 roster. The most notable difference is the lack of Jalen Milroe, with Ty Simpson taking over as QB1.

However, there are some more changes to the roster. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell was the best-performing member of the defense last season with 119 tackles. After his fantastic season, he has declared for the NFL draft, with his spot potentially being taken by Nikhai Hill-Green.

Additionally, Kicker Graham Nicholson has left the program and will be replaced by Conor Talty. There have also been other players who barely played for the Crimson Tide, who have left with the hope of starting at another program.

But, one area where the changes may appear non-existent is in the running back and wide receiver positions. The likes of Jam Miller, Genie Bernard, and Ryan Williams, all players who had an impressive 2024 season, will be returning to help Simpson in 2025.

