"Certainly would've gave Virginia Tech two more good years": Michael Vick makes honest confession on how NIL could've altered the course of his career

Despite playing just two seasons of college football, Michael Vick had a legendary career as a member of the Virginia Tech Hokies. He recently discussed how the introduction of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals in college athletics could have influenced his decision to turn professional early.

Speaking to Andy Wittry of On3 Sports, Vick, who famously left college early to help his family, stated:

"I certainly would’ve gave Virginia Tech two more good years. I can say that for sure. If not two, one. I think my situation basically came down to not my living conditions but the living conditions of my family, and I thought it was important that I did what was right in that moment for my family.

"I wish I wouldn’t have had to make that decision and if NIL was around, I would’ve been able to make a decision that would’ve been feasible for all parties involved."

Asked what he believes he could have made, Michael Vick stated:

"I would say somewhere along the lines of maybe $250,000 to $500,000 because I was proven. I was a proven commodity. I proved that I could go out there and get it done in a national championship and obviously now it’s almost like free agency.

"These guys got the ability to move and go other places and I’m pretty sure I would’ve had options and some form of representation that would’ve been representing me to help me make decisions. I would say somewhere along the lines of maybe between $250,000, $500,000, and that would’ve certainly kept me at Virginia Tech longer."

Instead of remaining at Virginia Tech, Vick entered the 2001 NFL Draft, where he was selected as the first overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons. He went on to have a 13-season career in the NFL, earning four Pro Bowl selections and being named the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year. Vick is widely regarded as one of the most exciting quarterbacks in NFL history.

How did Michael Vick perform in his college career?

Michael Vick redshirted his true freshman season but made an immediate impact when he took the field. In the 1999 season, he threw for 2,065 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions, completing 57.7% of his passes.

He also showcased his exceptional running abilities, accumulating 682 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 131 carries. Vick's outstanding performance earned him numerous accolades, including being named a first-team All-American, Big East Offensive Player of the Year, and Big East Rookie of the Year. He also finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

In the following season, Vick faced injury challenges but still managed to throw for 1,234 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions. He completed 54.0% of his passes and rushed for 617 yards and eight touchdowns on 104 carries. Vick finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting for that season.

