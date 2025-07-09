CFB 26 streamer RBT exposes "messed up" issues in Dynasty mode from latest edition of EA Sports' game

CFB 26 (College Football 26) is set to be released on Thursday (July 10). But those who pre ordered the game have had access since Monday, when they have been testing out how the game plays.

Ad

One of the hotly anticipated game modes in College Football 26 is Dynasty Mode, where players can take control of any program and turn them into champions over a period. However, streamer RBT has discovered some issues with this mode and announced them on social media.

"Things I've noticed that are messed up in CFB 26 Dynasty:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Can't load into Free Practice

2. RT/LT SAM/Will always swapped on depth chart (this is annoying because it was a problem last year)

Ad

Trending

3. Players classified as wrong year (Soph. listed as Freshman/etc)

4. Long Snapper on depth chart always says 12 overall."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some of the issues presented aren't new. For example, issues with the placement of the right and left tackles in the teams depth chart were seen in last year's game, and from RBT's post, it look like they haven't been fixed.

The other issues presented by RBT all have an impact on the "authentic" experience many users like to create when playing franchise mode (with long term "rebuilds" of programs being a common play style). To be successful in this mode, knowing which year a player is in is key.

Ad

Finding out that a starter who you thought was a freshman and could build around for the next 3-4 years is sophomore or junior won't help anybody. Additionally, issues with accessing the free practice mode will deny users the ability to experiment with new plays and help develop their team.

Luckily, these issues have been spotted early, so CFB 26 developers should be able to fix them in a future patch once the game is fully released.

Ad

RBT finds another error with CFB 26

RBT also posted on social media about another error he found in the game.

"Something else I’m hearing is a big issue is overtime is messed up. Overtime will end after one score before you get to touch the ball."

Expand Tweet

Ad

College football overtime is unique, and many prefer it to the NFL's format. Fans would want to experience it in CFB 26, but if RBT's post is to be believed, there are errors in overtime, with the game ending after the first score (very similar to the NFL rules).

However, users on X have pointed out that this problem is only affecting some, so it's not widespread as first thought. As with the franchise mode issues, it should be fixed in the first few days of the game being released if the issue is still there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More