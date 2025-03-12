CFB analyst believes Ryan Day's Ohio State could lose QB in the transfer portal

Since their national championship win, Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes have lost important players and staff. Quarterbacks Air Noland and Devin Brown left for South Carolina and California, respectively; defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left for Big Ten rival school Penn State, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly left for the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Safe to say that the 2025 Buckeyes will be a different beast from the 2024 national championship-winning team.

Fox Sports analyst RJ Young believes further changes could come, with him expecting another member of Ohio State's QB room to leave the school in the upcoming transfer portal window.

“Does he (Lincoln Kienholz) want to go back up somewhere else, or does he want to stick it out?" Young asked. "I honestly look at him, and I say, dude, you could probably go torch someone if you just went to Tulane, Tulsa, or Boise State, for that matter, right?

"The Number One College Football Show" last Thursday. "You keep going down the line on the Sacramento State with Brennan Marion (their head coach). There are places for him to go to show out. I don’t know that Ohio State is going to be that place.”

Who is Ohio State's Lincoln Kienholz? Exploring the quarterback's background and potential reasons for departure

Lincoln Kienholz is on track to become Ohio State's third-best quarterback, which is a compelling reason to consider a transfer. For now, it appears that Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair will fight for the starting job at Ohio State.

Kieholz is a former four-star recruit who enrolled at Ohio State in early 2023. For the class of 2023, he was the 11th-best quarterback in the nation and the best overall player in South Dakota.

During his college football career with the Buckeyes, he recorded 111 yards while completing 10 of 22 passes.

