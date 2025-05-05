CFB analyst blames Isaiah Bond’s Alabama exit for NFL Draft slide

In a widely unexpected turn of events, Isaiah Bond went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Texas wide receiver was projected as a first-round pick heading into the 2024 college football season and was considered a Day 2 selection in the weeks leading up to the draft.

College football analyst RJ Young believes that Bond’s decision to transfer away from Alabama played a role in his draft slide. He believes the wide receiver failed to perform up to expectations in his sole season with the Longhorns, hurting his draft stock significantly.

“Just over a week after we got to see the NFL draft go down, we're finding out that Isaiah Bond has signed with the Commanders as a receiver and undrafted free agent,” Young said on Monday (Timestamp 0:35).

“It's a low-risk, high-reward situation as Isaiah Bond was mocked by some as a first-round draft pick. I had him as a day two guy in large part because I didn't see all that I wanted to see at Texas from him.

“This is also a man that really saw his draft stock tank after he was arrested on a sexual assault allegation in Frisco, put up a $25,000 bond, and is suing for defamation against his accuser and proclaiming his innocence."

Bond left Tuscaloosa after Nick Saban announced his retirement in January 2024. The receiver had become a favorite name among fans following his final-minute game-winning touchdown reception against Auburn. However, he elected to continue elsewhere.

RJ Young believes Matthew Golden took Isaiah Bond's place

Isaiah Bond was anticipated to be the top wide receiver option for Texas heading into the 2024 season. The Longhorns had just lost three of their top options from 2023, including Xavier Worthy. However, Matthew Golden rose to be the top target for Quinn Ewers in 2024.

“I just think that watching Matthew Golden get selected before Isaiah Bond was not on anybody's radar before the start of the 2024 season," Young said (5:20). "It just wasn't there. We thought Matthew [Golden] might be your second option.

“He might be your third option, depending on how you feel about Gunnar Helm and Ryan Wingo. But what had happened was Matthew Golden took over, man. He became the guy. He walked into that Xavier Worthy spot for Texas.”

Bond recorded 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns during the 2024 season at Texas. While he went undrafted, there's a huge chance he becomes a crucial player for the Washington Commanders, who have picked him up in the free agent market.

