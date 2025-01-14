CFB analyst has bold advice for Jerry Jones amid Deion Sanders-Cowboys HC job conversation

Jerry Jones, the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, finds himself at the center of a recommendation from Dick Vitale, a former college and professional basketball coach and a renowned ESPN broadcaster for 41 years.

Vitale offered bold advice to Dallas' owner amid the speculation surrounding Coach Prime and the Cowboys' HC position. Vitale took to Twitter, writing:

"Jerry Jones should not waste time. ⁦@DeionSanders⁩ would be the perfect hire for his ⁦@dallascowboys."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Amid ongoing speculation about the team's future head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter, during halftime of Monday night's Vikings vs. Rams playoff game, shared his insights on the matter:

“They have spoken with amongst other candidates, Deion Sanders,” Schefter said. “There is a mutual interest there."

“I go back to a year and a half ago when I had a former general manager say to me ‘Watch Deion Sanders. There’s a real possibility he may be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.’ Well, there is mutual interest,” he added. “We’ll see if that amps up but the two sides have talked, have touched base.”

Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, acknowledged the interest and shared his thoughts on the conversation with Jones. Speaking to Schefter on Monday, Sanders said:

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing,” Coach Prime said. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team."

Expand Tweet

Sanders, who played for the Cowboys in the late 1990s, was a key part of Dallas' last Super Bowl-winning team 29 years ago.

Deion Sanders, an HC contender for the Dallas Cowboys

Deion Sanders is a strong contender for the Dallas Cowboys head coach position, and his coaching career provides compelling evidence.

At Jackson State, Sanders transformed the program into a powerhouse.

2020–21: The team posted a 4–3 overall record and a 3–2 conference record, tying for second in the East.

The team posted a 4–3 overall record and a 3–2 conference record, tying for second in the East. 2021: Jackson State dominated with an 11–2 overall record and an 8–0 conference record, finishing first in the East but falling short in the Celebration Bowl.

Jackson State dominated with an 11–2 overall record and an 8–0 conference record, finishing first in the East but falling short in the Celebration Bowl. 2022: They improved further, achieving a 12–1 overall record, another perfect 8–0 in conference play, and once again claiming first in the East. Despite their progress, they lost the Celebration Bowl.

Across these three years, Sanders led Jackson State to an impressive 27–6 overall record and a 19–2 conference record.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) and Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones (right) - Source: Imagn

His move to Colorado in late 2022 came with a five-year, $29.5 million contract. Despite stepping into a more challenging Power Five environment, Sanders made notable progress:

2023: Colorado finished 4–8 in 12 games, reflecting a period of adjustment.

Colorado finished 4–8 in 12 games, reflecting a period of adjustment. 2024: The Buffaloes rebounded with a 9–4 record in 13 games, fueled by standout performances, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, a dual-threat at wide receiver and cornerback.

Over two seasons at Colorado, Sanders compiled a 13–12 record, steadily improving the program who could only win one game in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place