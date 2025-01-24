CFB analyst breaks down why Dillon Gabriel's successor Dante Moore will take Oregon to greater heights

The Dillon Gabriel era is over in Eugene and the Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 college football season with a new signal caller at the helm. Former UCLA Bruins quarterback and five-star recruit Dante Moore will take over the Ducks' offense with high expectations following the team's run to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Moore will kick off his junior season as the starting quarterback for the Ducks, with some believing he could take his team further than Dillon Gabriel. On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports' Brandon Huffman offered his thoughts on Moore's potential in Oregon's offense next season.

"I think (Dante Moore) is going to take that offense to another level," Hoffman said on Thursday.

Moore appeared in just five games for the Ducks this season, completing 7-of-8 passes for 49 yards. In his lone season at UCLA, he appeared in nine games, completing 53.5% of his passes for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions before transferring to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season. In seven games as the lead quarterback, he led the Bruins to a 4-3 record.

Oregon opens 2025 season among betting favorites to win National Championship

It's way too early to determine what teams will be set to compete for the National Championship next season, as many programs will continue to dip into the transfer portal to land additional talent. As many outlets attempt to predict what teams will be playing on the biggest stage next season, the Ducks are believed to be among several championship contenders in 2025.

Entering the offseason, BetMGM gives the Ducks the fourth-best odds to win the National Championship next season. Their +700 odds rank only behind Ohio State (+450), Texas (+650), and Georgia (+650).

The Buckeyes are the current betting favorites coming off the ninth national title in program history. During their run, they topped the Ducks 41-21 in the Rose Bowl after previously losing to Oregon 32-31 in Eugene during the regular season.

The Ducks are gearing up for a deep playoff run next season, entering the offseason with the No. 11 transfer portal class in the country and the No. 5 recruiting class in the 2025 rankings.

