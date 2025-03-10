CFB analyst breaks down why it is Jackson Arnold's job to lose in Auburn

The Auburn Tigers went all in at quarterback, bringing in Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight for the 2025 season. However, signs point toward Arnold, a former Oklahoma signal caller, having a leg up on competition.

Ad

Ari Wasserman shared his thoughts on the situation on Monday’s edition of On3’s “Andy and Ari” show:

“I think that through action, it’s probably a fair assumption that Jackson Arnold is going to start there, right? Because you don’t put up the money and the effort to go get somebody like that if you are not going to rely on them to play."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

After a disappointing 2024 season, Auburn restocked the quarterback position. Jackson Arnold is the biggest name coming into the program. Arnold is also coming off a poor season with the Sooners, passing for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, losing his starting job to Michael Hawkins Jr. in the process.

Even if he is likely to start, Arnold will face competition from Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels and incoming 4-star freshman Deuce Knight. Wasserman added:

Ad

“It’s almost like an overcorrection in a good way. It’s like you didn’t have any quarterbacks last year so you’re going to bring in three dudes and let them compete it out so that you know you can’t fail in that regard."

Daniels passed for 1,700 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024. He was a two-year starter for the Cardinal.

Ad

Knight had originally committed to Notre Dame, but eventually changed course and joined the Tigers.

Auburn’s offense wasn’t too bad in 2024 but it was inconsistent and had trouble putting points on the board. The Tigers ranked 38th in total offense and 41st through the air, but could only score 23.6 points per game, 93rd in the nation. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers will hope Jackson Arnold can change that.

Jackson Arnold and Auburn having early season schedule change

Jackson Arnold’s debut with the Tigers may come a day later than what was originally scheduled.

Ad

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that the Tigers' season-opening game against the Baylor Bears will he played on Aug. 29, a day after what was planned originally. Kickoff time was not announced.

The game will be played in Waco and is part of a home and home arrangement between both schools. The Bears will be going to Jordan-Hare Stadium in the 2026 season.

Baylor will be an early test for Hugh Freeze's squad, as the Bears are coming off an 8-5 season and a Texas Bowl appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.