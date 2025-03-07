CFB analyst breaks down why national championship-winning Ryan Day isn't the best coach in college football right now

Ryan Day led Ohio State to the national championship last season in the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff. This has raised the debate of where he ranks among coaches in the landscape in several quarters, with analysts offering their views.

Kayce Smith provided her take on the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast. While ranking the top college football coaches ahead of next season, Smith had Day at No. 3, making an argument on why he's not yet the best despite winning the national title.

“Ryan Day, unbelievable coach,” Smith said on Thursday. “I would absolutely take Ryan Day as a national champion. What we saw is Ryan Day win a national title and also lose to their rival, which he lost with his coaching decision.

“He's absolutely a top 3 coach. If you win a national title, you should be there. He had all the talent in the world. Going into this season, we said if Ohio State doesn't win the national title, Ryan Day should be fired.”

Kayce Smith is not convinced Ryan Day can keep it up next season

Winning the national championship was a massive step in Ryan Day's coaching career. Ohio State often made the playoffs under him in previous years but failed to win the title. Despite Day's success last season, Kayce Smith is not convinced he can keep it up.

“Ohio State’s own fanbase wanted him fired after Thanksgiving," Smith said on Thursday, via the 'Unnecessary Roughness' podcast. "Now, he's erased that for a lot of people. But I'm still not convinced that that man with a roster that talented won't out-coach himself in other ways next season. Again, he's a top 3 head coach.”

Smith also pointed out that the foundation laid by Urban Meyer has helped Day succeed at Ohio State. He was the offensive coordinator under Meyer in Columbus before becoming the head coach.

“But Ryan Day also inherited a lot from Urban Meyer, and he won one — great for him," Smith said. "But he did not tún Ohio State around, and I'm still not convinced he's not going to have a coaching goof. And for that reason, he's a top 3 coach, but he's not one of two for me.”

Smith’s view that Day isn't the best coach in the college football landscape follows the opinion of many analysts. The Ohio State coach has a lot to prove next season and beyond to many within the vibrant tapestry of collegiate football.

