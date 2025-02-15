CFB analyst breaks down who’s better between Matt Patricia and Jim Knowles 

On Wednesday’s episode of the "Andy & Ari On3" podcast, college football analyst Andy Staples broke down the debate between Ohio State's defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Penn State’s Jim Knowles. Patricia is taking over as defensive coordinator for Jim Knowles, who left the Buckeyes to become the defensive coordinator at Penn State.

Staples sees Knowles as a strong college defensive coordinator, citing his success at Duke, Oklahoma State and Ohio State.

“When he [Knowles] had the best players, he was absolutely lights out,” Staples said.

“Matt Patricia has been a good defensive coordinator in the NFL where it's a lot harder to be a good defensive coordinator,” he added.

(from 3:40 mark onwards)

Staples doesn’t necessarily believe Knowles is a better coach than Patricia. He emphasizes that success in college defense often depends on talent and scheme fit. As Ari Wasserman noted, Chris Ash thrived at Ohio State, but he had 10 future NFL draft picks on his defense.

Patricia's hire has drawn mixed reactions, with some questioning whether Ohio State is becoming a landing spot for coaches looking to rehabilitate their careers. If Patricia performs well over the next two years, he could return to the NFL as a defensive coordinator.

While his struggles as a head coach may cloud perceptions, Staples argues that Ohio State isn’t asking him to lead the program or recruit heavily — just to coach defense, put players in the right spots, and call the right plays. Given his track record in that role, Staples believes the hire is a "fairly safe bet."

Who is Matt Patricia? A look at Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator

Tom Brady (12) greets defensive coordinator Matt Patricia - Source: Imagn

Matt Patricia brings extensive NFL experience to Ohio State, most notably from his tenure with the New England Patriots (2004-2017). As the team’s defensive coordinator from 2012-2017, he consistently led a top 10 scoring defense, including the league’s best unit in 2016 (15.6 points allowed per game). He was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams (2004, 2014, 2016), serving as defensive coordinator for the latter two.

Patricia’s head coaching stint with the Detroit Lions was far less successful. In nearly three seasons (2018-2020), he posted a 13-29-1 record, never finishing above 6-10.

Following his dismissal, he returned to New England in 2022 as an offensive assistant, but the team’s scoring dropped by six points per game. In 2023, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior defensive assistant, taking over play-calling for the final five games. The Eagles went 1-4 in that span, allowing an average of 27.8 points per game.

While Patricia’s coaching career has been primarily in the NFL, he has experience in college football, with roles at RPI, Amherst College and Syracuse. However, his last college job was 22 years ago. A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), Patricia holds a degree in aeronautical engineering.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Patricia was indicted on aggravated sexual assault charges in 1996, though the case was later dismissed after the accuser declined to proceed with the trial. The Detroit Lions claimed they were unaware of the indictment when hiring him, as their background check only covered convictions.

