CFB analyst calls out college coach over Jim Harbaugh comments

Jim Harbaugh has been a successful coach in both the NFL and college ranks. However, he is most known for his tenure with the Michigan Wolverines from 2015 to 2023. He finished his tenure there with a national championship in 2023 before taking a job with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.

However, his tenure was not without controversy. Near the end of his tenure, the Michigan Wolverines became involved in a sign-stealing scandal. In 2023, the NCAA opened an investigation into sign-stealing accusations against members of the Michigan Wolverines football team.

Since Jim Harbaugh was the head coach at the time, he became associated with it. While it is unclear if Harbaugh was involved, he left the team after 2023 to coach in the NFL. On Tuesday, a clip resurfaced of Jim Harbaugh from his time with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. In the clip, Harbaugh says:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you cheat to win, then you've already lost."

Bret Bielema, who is the coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini, commented on X about this clip, calling out Jim Harbaugh for running to the NFL.

"Really…. Why did you leave? Was looking forward to playing but understand why you ran to the NFL. See you in the future and can't wait."

Expand Tweet

This resulted in CFB analyst David Cone calling out Bielema on X.

"Bret Bielema, who never beat Jim Harbaugh, is wondering why Jim left to coach an NFL team where he makes more money…"

Expand Tweet

Based on those comments, Cone is implying that Harbaugh left Michigan to coach in the NFL because he earns more money there, not because he's afraid to play against Bret Bielema.

Would Jim Harbaugh face repercussions if the NCAA punishes Michigan for the sign-stealing scandal?

Whether or not Harbaugh faces repercussions for the sign-stealing scandal depends on what the investigation finds. However, his leaving the team after the 2023 season will not affect whether he faces repercussions.

If Harbaugh is found to have been associated with the actions of the staffer, then he will likely receive a punishment from the NCAA. However, the severity of the punishment will not be known until the investigation concludes.

Punishments could range from a fine to a suspension, or even a ban from coaching in the NCAA. It all depends on Harbaugh's involvement in the scandal, if he was involved at all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.