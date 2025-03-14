CFB analyst calls Indiana’s Curt Cignetti the most "insufferable" coach despite “underdog story of the year”

Curt Cignetti led Indiana to an unbelievable season in 2024. In his first season with the Hoosiers, the coach led the program to its first-ever 10-win season, missing out on the Big Ten championship game on a tiebreaker while securing a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

However, CFB analyst Brandon Walker has considered the antics of Cignetti this offseason as highly unbearable. Feeling Indiana didn't get the recognition it deserved in 2024, he believes the coach has been outspoken and egotistical about his team's achievement this offseason.

In a recent installment of the “Unnecessary Roughness” podcast, Walker called out Curt Cignetti for the way he's made himself insufferable following the historic season. The analyst believes the season Indiana had in 2024 doesn't warrant the level of arrogance Cignetti has developed.

“Do you know how arrogant you have to be?” Walker said. “Do you know how egotistical you have to be? Do you know how insufferable you have to be to take an Indiana program from nothing to its first 10-win season ever – to the College Football Playoff and still come across as an unlikable douchebag a**hole?

“That should have been the underdog story of the year. It should have been incredible. But instead, he's out there saying, ‘Well, we beat top-25 programs around here.’ No, you didn't. You didn't f*cking play any.

“‘We only lost to Ohio State by 15 and we lost Notre Dame by 10.’ It was 27-3 with 30 seconds left and Notre Dame starters are over there hugging when you score two late touchdowns that don't matter.”

Brandon Walker downplays Curt Cignetti’s first season at Indiana

While Curt Cignetti's first season at Indiana was historic and applaudable in many ways, Brandon Walker doesn't believe it was all that special. The analyst cited the strength of the schedule, which he considered weak, as a factor that aided the Hoosiers to such a season.

“Everything about Indiana was a lie built on a preposterous schedule that was floated upon us by an expanded Big Ten. They just slipped through the cracks and snuck out wins that didn't really [matter].”

“They didn't really win 11 games. They just happened to be the team that got that schedule and Curt Cignetti acted like he was Knute Rockne and Vince Lombardi born again. F*ck out of here. This insufferable fucking douchebag.”

Indiana was projected to finish at the bottom of the Big Ten at the start of the 2024 college football season. However, the Hoosiers went against all odds and made it to the playoffs. With an 11-2 finish, they only lost to Ohio State and Notre Dame, the two teams that appeared in the national championship game.

