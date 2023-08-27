CFB analyst claims Stanford and Cal have turned down Big 12 in pursuit of ACC amid the ongoing conference realignments: Reports

Stanford and Cal’s search for a future conference continues. The fate of the two schools became a matter of concern following the wave of desertions that reduced the Pac-12 to Pac-4 earlier in August. Stanford, Cal, Oregon, and Washington State have to figure out where their athletic teams will play starting from the 2024 season.

Stanford and Cal have favored a move to the ACC above every other option since the Pac-12’s collapse. The ACC has also displayed openness to having the West Coast schools on board. However, the move has been repeatedly blocked by the negative votes of four members, leaving the conference one vote short of the required minimum.

The move, expected to have been sealed before the start of the college football season, continues to stall. Several reports over the weekend pointed to the Big 12 as the next possible destination for the Pac-4 schools. This may be possible if the ACC expansion stalls in the next few days.

However, college football analyst Jason Scheer of the Wildcat Scoop Podcast claims Stanford previously refused to join the Big 12. Now, if they come knocking again, will Stanford be more willing this time?

Bear in mind that Stanford’s position has an enormous influence on Cal. So, that would mean the rejection of joining the Big 12 naturally precludes Cal from joining the conference.

Will Stanford and Cal move to the Big 12?

However, Stanford’s position becomes more desperate as the days roll by. The desire to remain a Power 5 school is what drives the school. Apart from the ACC, the Big 12 is the only other Power 5 conference that may be willing to add any more of the Pac-12 schools. So, like Scheer said, Stanford may swallow its pride and settle for a future membership in the Big 12.

The other options open to Stanford and Cal will see them leave the Power 5 to become Group of 5 schools. With less to prove, Washington State and Oregon State are actively exploring these options. The options include a move to either the Mountain West Conference or the American Athletic Conference.

Whichever option Stanford and Cal decide to settle for, finally, time is of the essence. The 2023 college football season is underway, and soon, that will be the only thing that matters.