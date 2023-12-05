CFB analyst clears air on Arch Manning as Texas QB reportedly takes major transfer decision

With the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened, one of the names being discussed is Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

He decided to join the Texas Longhorns and compete with Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy for the starting quarterback spot, but did not see much action. Manning finished the season going just 2-of-5 for 30 yards during his freshman season.

Chris Hummer, a college football analyst for 247Sports, has suggested that Arch Manning is happy with the Texas Longhorns.

"Obviously, Arch Manning is the name that looms above it all - everybody's interested in Arch. Based on everything we've heard, Arch is perfectly happy at Texas. I think the expectation is he will be back in 2024."

He continued to discuss the quarterback room for the Longhorns and how, despite Manning being happy, there could still be some movement.

"The real question mark in the room is what happens with Quinn Ewers and what happens in Maalik Murphy. For right now, it feels likely that (Ewers) is back - which means Maalik Murphy might be on the move. I think it's probably trending in that direction.

"A lot of teams tampered with him last offseason. I'm not sure if Maalik wants to wait another season behind Quinn Ewers and then potentially have to battle Arch Manning for that job in 2025." H/t Sports Illustrated

It will be interesting to see if Quinn Ewers stays as that seems to be the massive domino in the equation.

Will Arch Manning be the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns in 2024?

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the best programs throughout the season and are in the College Football Playoff semifinals after being ranked third. A huge reason for their success has been the ability of quarterback Quinn Ewers as he has proven to be a huge asset for the program.

With the Longhorns joining the Southeastern Conference in 2024, this is going to be arguably the biggest story of the off-season.

Ewers is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft but reportedly is leaning towards returning for another season. That would force Arch Manning to be the backup quarterback for a second consecutive season.

Ewers is not going to the bench or transferring, so if he stays, he is going to be the starting quarterback for Texas. Manning's future will still be bright for the bloodline he is part of but if Ewers leaves, Manning should be able to start for the program.