CFB analyst compares John Mateer to Former Oklahoma Sooners Heisman Winner

CFB analyst Brandon Drumm sees shades of former Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner Baker Mayfield in John Mateer. And it’s easy to see why. Like Mayfield, Mateer is an under-recruited, dual-threat quarterback from Texas with a confident, almost swaggering presence on the field.

Ad

On Thursday, Drumm took to X, writing:

“John Mateer’s mannerisms and just overall look on the field is very much eerily similar to a certain QB that wore 6 back in the day. Almost freakishly similar,” he wrote. “By no means am I saying he will be that former Heisman winner, nor am I comparing talent. Just mannerisms and style. That’s it. #Sooners.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mateer has already shown he can handle the pressure of being OU’s starting quarterback.

“First day of strength and conditioning workouts, my teammates put me in the front of the line,” Mateer said. “I really appreciated that. That gave me some confidence.”

He backed it up at Washington State, throwing for more than 3,000 yards last season while completing 65% of his passes and rushing for nearly 1,000 yards. Mateer led the Cougars to eight wins—their most since 2018.

Ad

After serving as Cam Ward’s backup in 2023, Mateer took over following Ward’s transfer to Miami, where Ward emerged as one of the top prospects in this spring’s NFL Draft.

John Mateer is tasked with leading the turnaround

As Oklahoma gears up for spring football, new quarterback John Mateer is embracing the challenge. Fourth-year head coach Brent Venables brought in Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to revamp an offense that struggled last season and ranked among the worst in college football.

Ad

The Sooners have long been known for producing elite quarterbacks, but their reputation suffered in 2024 when they stumbled to a 6-7 record. Now, Mateer is tasked with leading the turnaround. Speaking to the media for the first time as a Sooner on Wednesday, he shared his approach to the game.

"People say I have swag," Mateer said. "I just play football. I have the ball in my hand every play, I get the opportunity to do something with it, that camera's on me all the time, so I guess I have swag. Some people say I have toughness. I just feel like I have an obligation to give everything I have for my teammates."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That leadership is a key reason why On3’s Ari Wasserman has Oklahoma atop his list of teams facing a pivotal 2025 season. The Sooners are banking on a major resurgence with Mateer as the centerpiece.

Also Read: Oklahoma QB John Mateer shares clear stance on potentially winning Heisman Trophy in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.