CFB analyst credits Michigan for Ohio State’s presence in the CFP national championship showdown

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a 13-10 defeat at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 30. The team took steps backward from this loss and fans and sports experts began asking if the team needed a new coach after several unsuccessful games.

However, Day's squad transformed the loss into a chance to overhaul their performance, leading the team to examine and fix its problems. Fast-forward two months, and the Buckeyes are on top of the world, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday to win the national championship. Before the game, CFB analyst Matt Barrie credited Michigan's loss as the catalyst for the Buckeyes this season.

"They may not want to hear this, but Ohio State may have to credit Michigan for them being in the national championship game tonight. The reason why Ohio State is playing at a great level, is that loss. That's the reason, and that motivated them for what's happened since,” Barrie added.

According to the analyst's opinion, the bitter defeat pushed the Buckeyes coach and his team to the ultimate prize.

Ohio State and Ryan Day's road to glory

The Buckeyes reacted to the loss in ‘The Game’ with outstanding discipline. They played against top college football programs—Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame—to find much-awaited glory. The team’s excellence and persistence paid off when they beat Notre Dame. Their ninth national title win showed everyone how powerful this team is.

Day implemented adjustments, including utilizing the transfer portal to address gaps and transforming the Buckeyes. Victories over the Tennessee Volunteers and the Oregon Ducks powered their playoff run.

In his postgame press conference, Day talked about the pressure of his role.

"Try losing the first game and see how that goes at Ohio State," Day said stressing about the pressures he had to face this season. “I’m proud of these guys. And again, we’ll go down in history and cement ourselves as champions. It’s an honor to be the head coach at Ohio State. I’d probably say that this job is not for everybody.”

Day has a 70-10 record with Ohio State. However, the title proved elusive for him. Now, that situation has finally changed for the 45-year-old.

