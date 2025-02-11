CFB analyst details why true sophomore TJ Moore will be a big reason behind Clemson's comeback season in 2025

TJ Moore made a noteworthy impact in his true freshman season at Clemson in 2024. He was one of the first-year wide receivers who took the college football world by storm, recording 45 receptions for 651 yards and five touchdowns in 14 appearances.

In Monday's episode of the “Hard Count with J.D. Pickell” podcast, J.D. Pickell listed Moore in his top 10 true sophomores for the upcoming 2025 season. The wide receiver made the list as No. 9 and Pickell believes he's one of the reasons Clemson might be back next season.

"He [TJ Moore] is part of the reason why I'm so high on Clemson going forward," Pickell said (Timestamp 2:12). "We always used to knock Clemson - I say always (as) in recent history when they weren't reaching their expectations of competing for national championships - it was because they didn't have skill players on the perimeter to change games.

"They do now in TJ Moore. He's my No. 9 rising sophomore for 2025 in the world of college football."

J.D. Pickell was amazed by TJ Moore's performance against Texas

Clemson played Texas in Austin in the first round of the inaugural edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff last season. The Tigers made the playoffs as the ACC champions, and they needed a brilliant performance from their skilled players against the tough Longhorns’ defense.

Moore was one of the players that turned up at the Darrell K Royal Stadium for Clemson. The young wide receiver led the game in reception with nine receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. He was the force that kept Clemson fired up after a poor first-half outing. This has continued to freak out J.D. Pickell.

“I cannot get it out of my mind, watching the playoff game where Clemson goes to Austin, Texas, and Clemson is fighting for their playoff life in the second half and who did they go to?” Pickell asked (Timestamp 1:47). “TJ Moore time and time again.”.

“Bryant Wesco probably also deserves some love, but TJ Moore was the biggest spot for Clemson of their season at that point. And to force-speed him the football to light their match up one-on-one with him tells me a lot about this dude, tells me a lot about his future.”

Moore will enter the 2025 college football season as one of the top names on Clemson's roster. With Cade Klubnik returning for another season, he's one of the players to watch in the team considering the superb chemistry he's already formed with the quarterback.

