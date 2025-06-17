CFB analyst discloses how Oregon QB Dante Moore could slide into Heisman contention next season 

The Oregon Ducks will ask quarterback Dante Moore to mirror the 2024 season by outgoing quarterback Dillon Gabriel, leading the program to an undefeated record in the regular season before going down against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.

Moore, who transferred from UCLA to Oregon following the 2023 season, spent 2024 learning behind veteran quarterback Gabriel. Now, with Gabriel off to the NFL, the Ducks are fully handing the reins of the offense to Moore.

Apart from team ambitions, Moore could feature among the Heisman candidates in 2025, joining the likes of Texas' Arch Manning and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

According to college football analyst RJ Young, Moore has what it takes to shine in 2025 and also win the Heisman Trophy.

“Dante Moore is going to get the full dose there, but if he plays well in that game, expect the Heisman conversation to really pick up around a guy that we’ve all known is really, really talented," Young said on his "Adapt & Respond" podcast.

(from 4:45 mark onwards)

Young said Moore would have gained good experience sitting behind Gabriel. Although Oregon lost star wide receiver Evan Stewart, Young argued that Moore still has plenty of weapons at his disposal.

"Given a year of sitting behind Dillon Gabriel, given a year of really trying to figure out where we might slot him in this new Big Ten, I think you're going to be in a great spot," Young continued.

"Does he have Evan Stewart? No, but he’s got dudes — among them, Malik Benson, Dorian Moore. They're going to have a stable running back room, they're going to have a great offensive line. He's got all the things there; it’s just him putting it together for what I think is going to be an outstanding season," he added.

Where does Dante Moore stack on Heisman Trophy oddsboard?

Dante Moore isn't the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025, but he is seen as a dark-horse candidate who could emerge as the season progresses.

On the oddsboard, Moore is a distant +1800 on FanDuel. But several Oregon alums feel Moore could have a breakout year.

Former Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson also has high hopes for Moore next season.

"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year," Johnson said of Moore at last year's Rose Bowl media day. "100 percent. It's something you haven't seen yet. That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it."

True freshman WR Dakorien Moore echoed similar sentiments:

“I think he will win the Heisman this year. Just because of who he is."

Do you think Dante Moore will be in contention to win the Heisman Trophy next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

