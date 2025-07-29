  • home icon
  • CFB analyst drops bold Arch Manning benching prediction as Texas star gears up for first season as starter under Steve Sarkisian

By Maliha
Published Jul 29, 2025 11:04 GMT
Arch Manning has drawn national attention largely because of his famous last name, but his ability to threaten defenses both through the air and on the ground also makes him a favorite pick at sportsbooks.

While the Texas quarterback saw limited playing time as a backup during his true and redshirt freshman seasons, some analysts now believe he has what it takes to thrive as Steve Sarkisian’s starting quarterback. However, not everyone is sold.

On3’s Eddie Radosevich offered a harsh opinion about Manning that may not sit well with Texas fans:

"There will be a point this year that the internet is abuzz and people out of Austin are wondering if they should bench Arch Manning," Radosevich said.
Over his two seasons at Texas, Manning has completed 63 of 95 passes for 969 yards with nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 115 yards and four more touchdowns. Despite his five-star status and being the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, Manning remained patient while serving as a backup.

In an interview with ESPN's Rece Davis, Sarkisian had praise for Manning's mindset to tackle the situation:

"The competitive spirit in him wanted to play more than he did, and I appreciated that. But in the end, his work ethic, his drive, the teammate that he wants to be, the sense of humor that he has, in essence, is what works for him with us, too."
Arch Manning's first big test as the QB1 will come on Aug. 30, when Texas will face Ryan Day's Ohio State in a rematch of the 2024 season’s College Football Playoff semifinal.

CFB analyst draws comparison between Arch Manning and Trevor Lawrence

Arch Manning may not have much starting experience yet, but he's already being talked about as a potential Heisman Trophy winner and the top overall pick in the NFL draft. Just last week, he earned a spot on the All-SEC Preseason Third Team.

Meanwhile, during his show on Monday, Joel Klatt compared Manning to Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“In his two starts, that’s when I thought his potential popped. In his two starts, he reminded me a lot of Trevor Lawrence when Trevor Lawrence was at Clemson – an athletic guy that didn’t beat you with his athleticism, but could, but beat you with his arm.
"Smart, competitive. Great pedigree, obviously. Like, the guy can play and he’s very, very good. I think he’s going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. When you look at the way he played in those two starts, it jumps off the tape."

On Monday, Arch Manning was also named to the preseason watchlist for the Maxwell Award.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Nadim El Kak
