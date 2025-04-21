CFB analyst drops concerning prediction on Brent Venables' Oklahoma ahead of next season

Former ESPN analyst David Pollack doesn't see a bright future for the Oklahoma Sooners. Quite the contrary, he seems to believe that the Sooners will fail on their unstated objective of making the College Football Playoff next year. According to Pollack, it has nothing to do with him believing Oklahoma is particularly weak; it's just that their schedule is particularly tough.

"I think Oklahoma shoots up," Pollack said on his show, 'See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack.' "Like, immediately shoots up and becomes exponentially more competitive. But the problem is the schedule. I don't think they're a team that is going to win 10 games and get to the College Football Playoff."

In 2024, the Sooners failed to make a big splash in their first season in the SEC. They finished with an overall record of 6-7, including an Armed Forces Bowl defeat to the Navy, 21-20. Their SEC mark was particularly worrisome at 2-6, although it did include a victory over Alabama toward the end of the regular season.

Oklahoma recovers David Stone from the transfer portal

After spending one day in the transfer portal, David Stone has decided to backtrack on his decision to change schools. The defensive tackle went on X to announce his decision to stay at Norman for the 2025 season:

"Sooner Nation after taking the necessary time & examining my options … I have removed my name from the portal & will be furthering my education & career at OU!!" Stone wrote. "Sooner Born…Sooner Bred… & when I die I’ll be Sooner dead!!"

Stone would've been a significant loss for Brent Venables' team. The defensive tackle is a former five-star recruit who was considered the fourth-best defensive lineman in his class according to 247Sports. While he only recorded six tackles and one sack in 2024, keeping him is a good long-term answer for Oklahoma.

