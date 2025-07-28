CFB analyst floats Bryce Underwood potentially leaving Michigan like Quinn Ewers and Ohio State's fall out amid Sherrone Moore's refusal to name QB1

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 28, 2025 15:20 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
CFB analyst floats Bryce Underwood potentially leaving Michigan like Quinn Ewers and Ohio State's fall out amid Sherrone Moore's refusal to name QB1

College football analyst Joe Deleone thinks Sherrone Moore and Michigan need to start Bryce Underwood as a true freshman.

Underwood was the top-ranked quarterback recruit and committed to Michigan. However, Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore hasn't announced his starting quarterback for next season, and Deleone believes Underwood needs to be the starter in Week 1.

"When you are in the situation that Michigan's in, he needs to start. Mikey Keene doesn't get you anything, Mikey Keene might get you an 8-win season, cool," Deleone said (1:35). "I'd rather win seven games and Bryce Underwood pop off for a couple of games and get excited for the next year. Or, maybe you catch some lightning and Bryce Underwood is awesome and he's as good as DJ Lagway was down the stretch, and they win nine games and are in the conversation for the playoffs.
"The other part of this, I'm not saying he will transfer, but I also randomly think about Quinn Ewers goes to Ohio State, Quinn Ewers sits on the bench for Ohio State, CJ Stroud takes over, Quinn Ewers transfers to Texas," Deleone added.

It's an interesting take from Deleone as he wonders if Underwood would transfer if he doesn't start as a true freshman. But, the analyst does think Moore and Michigan will name the starter anyway.

Michigan has an open quarterback competition

Despite the Wolverines landing Bryce Underwood, Sherrone Moore won't name him the starting quarterback yet.

As training camp continues, Moore says it's an open quarterback competition between Underwood and Keene.

“Before anyone asks, it’s an open competition,” Moore said. "There is no starter. When they ‘have the team’ we’ll know we have our starter.”

However, Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann was impressed with Underwood and called him as good as advertised, so fans thought he would be named the starter.

“Bryce is as good as advertised,” Hausmann said Thursday on Big Ten Network, via On3. “The thing I’m most impressed by Bryce is his maturity. You would never tell how old he is when he first came in that locker room. Just the way he conducts his business, he just fits right well with that quarterback room.”

Yet, for now, Michigan hasn't announced a starter ahead of its season opener on Aug. 30 against New Mexico.

Edited by Cole Shelton
