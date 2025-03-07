CFB analyst gives insight into Austin Mack's connection with Alabama teammates

The Alabama Crimson Tide are in the process of choosing their new quarterback as a replacement for Jalen Milroe. One of the contenders for the role is Austin Mack.

College Football analyst Clint Lamb discussed Mack and how he connects with his Crimson Tide teammates on Thursday's episode of "The Next Round."

“When you talk about winning the locker room over … is the quarterback going to set a good example?... Austin Mack connects with his teammates and he certainly provides an example as far as work ethic,” Lamb said.

Austin Mack joined the Crimson Tide program in 2024. He was part of the Washington Huskies in 2023, before following coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa.

With Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson as the Crimson Tide's starting and backup quarterbacks respectively, Mack made only one appearance for Alabama during their heavy win over Mercer. He only had three attempts, and two of them were successful. He threw for 39 yards overall, and one of these passes found the endzone for a 31-yard touchdown.

With Milroe now out of the Alabama program, it is widely expected that Ty Simpson is going to be the new starting quarterback. This should promote Mack to backup.

In preparation for this role, Mack is turning himself into a reliable player.

Alabama OC Ryan Grubb on Austin Mack

Austin Mack has also been praised by Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Grubb said:

“He’s got a big upside, obviously. I thought he really had done a great job working on his technique, throwing motion, things like that. I can tell he been working hard over the last year. But he’s a very bright kid. I know that he can process the offense."

Grubb played a key role in Mack's recruitment when he was involved (like Kalen DeBoer) with the Washington Huskies. Now, the pair are reunited at Alabama.

