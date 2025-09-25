CFB analyst Greg McElroy reveals why Carson Beck & Miami are number one team in college football right now

Carson Beck has led Miami to a 4-0 start in the 2025 season after a 26-7 win over Florida last weekend. That Week 5 win pushed the Hurricanes up to No. 2 in the AP 25 rankings.
On Wednesday’s episode of “Always College Football,” former Alabama quarterback and current analyst Greg McElroy explained why he views Miami as the nation’s best team heading into Week 5.
“At No. 1, Miami,” McElroy said (via SI). “We had them at number one last week. They are going through a much-deserved bye week, but last week’s performance against Florida did very little to adjust what I think the Hurricanes can do.
“[Miami] can beat you running it. They can beat you throwing it. They can beat you with their defensive line. They can beat you with their secondary. That was a dominant performance from start to finish against the Florida Gators.”
Beck has been a major factor in Miami’s dominance so far, completing 73% of his passes for 972 yards and seven touchdowns, though he has also thrown three interceptions.
Against Florida, Beck went 17-for-30 with 160 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
Carson Beck fired up for Miami’s game with Florida State in Week 5
Miami’s biggest challenge of the season comes in their very next outing, which will be a trip to Tallahassee on Oct. 4 to face No. 8 Florida State. The Hurricanes’ showdown with their longtime rival can have major implications for the ACC race, and Carson Beck is already locked in.
"It's a work week next week,” Beck said (via Canes Warning). “Obviously, we'll start looking at Florida State. We'll fix some of the issues and mishaps that we had in this game, but we'll start looking at Florida State and preparing for them.”
The game also holds extra excitement for Beck, who will be making his first appearance at Doak Campbell Stadium.
"I'm excited for that matchup,” Beck said. “I've never played in that stadium. That's the cool thing about being in the ACC.
“Now heading into ACC play, I'm playing a lot of different teams I've never played before, getting to play in places I've never played before. So I'm really looking forward to that. I'm really excited."
FSU will enter the contest undefeated at 3-0, fresh off a 66-10 win over Kent State last weekend.