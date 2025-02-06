CFB analyst highlights “talent gap” between Michigan and other teams during Sherrone Moore’s first year as HC

On3 analyst JD PicKell believes Michigan’s talent gap with other teams was at its highest during Sherrone Moore’s first season. Moore wasted no time making an impact in his first year, proving his recruiting expertise. He secured a top 10 national recruiting class, flipped No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, and built a top-three transfer portal class — setting Michigan up for long-term success.

“Last season's talent gap between Michigan's roster and the rest of the contenders in CFB was the largest it will ever be under Sherrone Moore (and they still had multiple NFL guys),” PicKell tweeted Wednesday.

Looking ahead, he sees five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood as a game-changer who could push Michigan into the 2025 College Football Playoff.

"I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude from day one," PicKell said, according to SI. "Now, I did not say he wins the Heisman Trophy. I didn't say he's All-Big Ten. But I think he's going to be that dude.”

Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class features Underwood and offensive tackle Ty Haywood, a former Alabama commitment.

Haywood, ranked No. 39 overall and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the class, chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and more than 30 other programs.

Sherrone Moore's first season as Michigan's HC ended with a 7-5 record

Sherrone Moore's first season as Michigan's coach may have ended with a 7-5 record, but it showcased undeniable potential. He extended Michigan’s dominance over Ohio State with a fourth straight win and took down Alabama, a perennial College Football Playoff contender. Moore upheld the Wolverines' signature toughness and cohesion, keeping their championship DNA intact.

JD PicKell believes this was the most "gettable" Michigan team for the next five years, hinting that the talent gap will shrink as Moore strengthens the program.

"The thing for me is, this was the most 'gettable' Michigan...is going to be over course of the next, I would venture to say, five years under Sherrone Moore,” PicKell said, according to SI. They still beat Ohio State, they still beat Alabama, still landed a top 10 class.”

That depth is already reflected in NFL draft projections. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks four Michigan players in the top 25, including defensive tackle Mason Graham (No. 3 overall) and cornerback Will Johnson (No. 6 overall).

