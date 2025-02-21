CFB analyst has a humorous response to Steve Sarkisian's Spring Game announcement

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the more talented college football programs over the last few years, and there is a lot of excitement heading into the 2025 college football season. However, we will need to wait a bit longer to see this roster on the field.

Ad

On the "Up and Adams Show," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced the program will not be hosting a Spring Game this season. On3's college football analyst J.D. PicKell posted a humorous response on the growing trend around spring football this year.

"Nobody’s going to have a spring game are they?" PicKell captioned his funny take on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Texas Longhorns seem to agree with coach Sarkisian's decision. On Thursday, the Texas board also approved his raise and extension, meaning he will remain in Austin through the 2031 college football season.

Why did the Texas Longhorns decide not to host a Spring Football game in 2025?

Steve Sarkisian's Texas is the latest team to cancel its Spring Game and instead focus on practices. This offseason, we have learned that the Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and USC Trojans will also not play a spring game.

Ad

One of the reasons is that Sarkisian wants to implement more of an NFL-style offseason where the team has OTAs (Organized Team Activities) instead of playing games. Another reason for the change, though Sarkisian did not mention it, is the fact that tampering has been rampant around college football.

After the spring season, the college football transfer portal opens again and if there is a public spring game, other schools can watch and attempt to lure players into the NCAA Transfer Portal. So, to potentially avoid players being tampered with, coaches are opting against traditional spring games.

Chip Brown of On3 Sports reported that coach Sarkisian is also concerned with players' wear-and-tear after playing 16 games in 2024, including the College Football Playoff. Giving his team additional rest instead of playing a spring game is what the team will do for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.