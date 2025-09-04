CFB analyst Joel Klatt believes Bryce Underwood "not afraid" to lead Michigan to the next level in 2025

The Michigan Wolverines now have a new quarterback, Bryce Underwood, in the pocket. The 17-year-old kicked off his college career with a game. His debut game against New Mexico at home ended in a big win (34-17). What stood out the most was Underwood’s agility and command within the team. He made effortless throws deep down the field and showcased his running skills with a single touchdown.

Ad

According to college football insider Joel Klatt, it has been a while since Michigan got a star QB at center. Underwood’s dual-threat skills can be a major addition to the team that aspires to make their way back into the playoffs after lifting the golden trophy in 2024.

Klatt was speaking on his podcast on Tuesday, where he shared analysis on the Michigan QB's performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Bryce Underwood leads Michigan 34-17 over New Mexico. And was it super impressive from Michigan? Probably not. I don't think that the defense played as well as they would want to have played. But if you were just evaluating Bryce Underwood and his debut as a true freshman, I thought he was excellent,” Kaltt said on his show on Tuesday. [Timestamp - 2:30]

Ad

Trending

Ad

He also added that Underwood was extremely swift after getting the balls in his hands. It was quite impressive how he rushed for a touchdown despite having the receivers open in the end endzone.

“I went back and watched the tape just so that I could make sure that I knew and saw all of the plays for what they were. I thought he was poised. I thought that this stage was not going to be too big for him.

Ad

"He was not afraid to make big throws. He led them in situational football in particular right before the half in a two-minute situation right down the field. He's 21 of 31 for 251 and a touchdown,” Klatt added.

Bryce Underwood and Michigan have a challenging schedule in 2025

While the opening weekend was a mild matchup against New Mexico, the upcoming game against the Oklahoma Sooners will test Underwood’s ability to fare against top teams.

Ad

In Week 3, Michigan will face Central Michigan at home, followed by Nebraska in Week 4. Similarly, Wisconsin, USC, Washington and MI State are other top opponents in consecutive weeks.

Sherrone Moore and Co. will wrap up their 2025 season with a blockbuster faceoff against Ohio State at home. If things go as planned, Michigan might enter the 12-team playoff bracket, although the Big Ten is highly competitive this season. Every loss is a knockout ticket by the end of the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More