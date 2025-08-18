  • home icon
CFB analyst Josh Pate makes bold claim about Jam Miller after Kalen DeBoer gave major update on Alabama RB's injury

By Maliha
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:20 GMT
Alabama running back Jam Miller sustained an upper-body injury during Saturday’s scrimmage and underwent a procedure that evening, according to coach Kalen DeBoer. The HC said Miller is expected to make a full recovery, but a timeline for his return has not yet been set.

The injury is a big blow for Alabama in DeBoer’s second season, as Miller, now in his fourth year, is the program's leading returning rusher.

However, football analyst Josh Pate remains optimistic about Miller's comeback.

"I expect Jam Miller to be ready by SEC play," Pate tweeted. Having an excellent camp - good opportunity for young guys in the meantime."
In 2024, the 5-foot-10 and 221-pound Miller carried the ball 145 times for 668 yards and seven touchdowns, while also contributing 155 receiving yards. Over three seasons in Tuscaloosa, he has totaled 219 carries for 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb praised Miller earlier this month, saying he has been handling everything exceptionally well for 2025.

Meanwhile, Justice Haynes, last season’s second-leading rusher for Alabama, transferred to Michigan in January. As a sophomore, he finished third on the program with 448 yards, 5.7 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

Insiders give update on Jam Miller's injury

In Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach following Nick Saban, Alabama finished 9-4 in 2024. As the Crimson Tide aim to rebound from the season, sources told ESPN that Jam Miller is expected to miss the season opener against Florida State on Aug. 30.

On3’s Brett McMurphy added further detail on Miller’s status in a tweet:

"Alabama starting RB Jam Miller suffered collerbone injury Saturday & is out indefinitely, sources told @On3sports. Alabama is "hopeful" Miller can return by Georgia game on Sept. 27, source said."
If that timeline holds, DeBoer would be without his starting back for just three games: the opener on Aug. 30 and home games against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6 and Wisconsin on Sept. 13.

With Miller sidelined, players Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Dre Washington are expected to see increased playing time in the first three games.

Alabama will enter the 2025 season ranked No. 8 in the AP preseason college football Top 25.

