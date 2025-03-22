CFB analyst labels Brian Kelly’s former player Bradyn Swinson as the most underrated player in the 2025 NFL Draft

Bradyn Swinson might not be among the top edge rushers mentioned ahead of the NFL draft. But to PFF college football analyst Trevor Sikkema, the LSU Tigers defensive end has the potential to be a solid NFL player.

Sikkema believes Swinson is the most underrated player as we are closing in on the NFL draft, where the LSU product is expected to be a Day-2 pick

“Bradyn Swinson, there is a lot to like about this player. He’s got an average draft position around the 50s, 56.6. I think that’s probably just because not a lot of people know him… Really good grades over the last couple of season. 81.0 as you see there, 83.0 overall grades,” Trevor Sikkema said.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end concluded his college career with 128 tackles, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 11 passes defended in five years. He spent his first three seasons at Oregon before transferring to LSU for his final two years in college.

The Douglasville, Georgia native delivered his best performance during his final season in Baton Rouge. In 2024 season, he recorded eight sacks, 59 tackles, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups, showcasing his impact and versatility.

While most projections have the defensive end going towards the middle of round two, Sikkema still believes Bradyn Swinson could be selected a little bit higher.

“This is somebody that I think can be that versatile edge rusher for you. Very good hand usage, good bend to him, good burst. There is a lot that he brings to the table… If you told me that he was going to be drafted somewhere in the second round, like in the 40s, I would tell you ‘hey, that’s actually a pretty good bet.” Sikkema said.

In a stout pass-rushing class, Bradyn Swinson is certainly a name to pay attention to in April and beyond.

Top wide receiver in class of 2026 lands at Bradyn Swinson’s former college

The LSU Tigers have jumped to the top of the recruiting rankings thanks to the commitment of Hattiesburg wide receiver Tristen Keys. The No. 1-ranked wideout announces his commitment through his Instagram account.

Keys is set to join an LSU wide receiver room that already has 4-star commits Kenny Darby and Jakai Anderson, who'll be part of the team next year. Together, they form one of the most promising young receiving corps in the nation.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver finished the 2024 season with 58 receptions for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 season and a victory over the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl.

