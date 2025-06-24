CFB analyst lays out blueprint for John Mateer to lead Oklahoma to CFP

A disappointing 2024 season saw Jackson Arnold hitting the transfer portal and Oklahoma recruiting John Mateer from Washington State. Mateer impressed as a starter for the Cougars, but stepping into the Sooners' program comes with major expectations and challenges.

One advantage for Mateer is being reunited with his former offensive coordinator at Washington State, Ben Arbuckle, now on Oklahoma’s staff. On Sunday's episode of That SEC Football Podcast, hosts SEC Mike and Cousin Shane discussed Mateer’s outlook with the Sooners.

"I think this guy's gonna be phenomenal," Mike said. "We're gonna revitalize the offense at Oklahoma. Thankfully we're bringing his offensive coordinator and quarterback coach and that's going to really help the transition."

Oklahoma struggled offensively last season, ranking among the bottom 10 nationally in scoring. Mateer, who is hailed by many analysts as the top transfer quarterback in the country, is expected to turn things around.

"John Matir is right there, this is a guy that was brought in to save this program," Mike said. "That's just the way it's been dubbed ever since and now every list I see has John Mateer as the best or toward the top of the best quarterbacks in this conference and that's all well and good. But if it's not then all of a sudden.

"We're not going to blame the quarterback, we're going to blame our coach and then all of a sudden this thing's going to implode. This is a big big season for Oklahoma."

John Mateer is building brotherhood in Oklahoma

Under the guidance of Ben Arbuckle last season, John Mateer led the entire FBS in total touchdowns, recording 29 through the air and 15 on the ground. With his move to Oklahoma, fans are eager to see him deliver similar results for the Sooners.

Mateer and Arbuckle have done everything needed so far to give Oklahoma reason to believe. Besides that, Mateer has also been forging strong connections with his new teammates.

“The way his teammates talk about him – it’s noticeable," Josh Callaway told during the Cover 3 Podcast this week. 'It’s not stuff you heard last year about Jackson, frankly."

Oklahoma will face a tough SEC slate this season, including matchups against Texas, Alabama, LSU and South Carolina.

Do you think John Mateer can bring his success from the Cougars to the Sooners?

