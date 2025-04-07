CFB analyst makes a bold case for Shedeur Sanders amid ball patting controversy

Shedeur Sanders' consistent patting of the ball before throwing it during his Colorado pro day performance has generated a lot of debate in the NFL world.

New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco was the first to cite this perceived issue following the pro day.

“Better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat early," Cisco wrote on X.

However, college football analyst Jourdan Lewis defended Sanders' strategy. He believes patting is commonplace among quarterbacks who have played in the NFL.

“I’ve never seen a QB not pat the ball before a throw," Lewis wrote on X on Sunday.

Robert Griffin III also opposed the idea that Sanders' habit of patting could hinder his NFL performance.

“Some NFL Media - ‘Shedeur Sanders patting the ball before he throws is a MASSIVE problem,’ Griffin wrote on X on Saturday. “People with Common Sense- ‘Tom Brady patted the ball before he threw it.’ Some NFL Media- ‘……..’ Stop the hate already.”

Shedeur Sanders' patting the ball continues to ignite intense debate in the NFL world

Since Andre Cisco raised his opinion about Shedeur Sanders patting the ball, a whole lot of names familiar with the NFL have gotten into a debate around it. Former NFL quarterback Kyle Sloter supported Cisco's opinion.

"I personally believe Shedeur Sanders has a chance to be a good QB in the NFL, but boy is that ball patting going to be a problem," Slotter wrote on X on Friday.

"Patting the ball is very common and not a problem when it’s to initiate your throwing motion but Shedeur is bringing the ball to his free hand to pat it?!?! Timing and accuracy are going to be affected."

However, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton disagrees with the idea that patting the ball could become a problem for Shedeur Sanders in the NFL. Slayton and Sanders could become teammates if the Giants move on to pick Sanders with the No. 3 pick.

“I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year," Slayton wrote on X on Saturday. "Same guys that fall for a 2 man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd & long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke.”

For a host of reasons, Sanders has witnessed a sharp fall in his draft stock in the last couple of months. It is to be seen where he eventually lands during the draft in Green Bay later this month.

