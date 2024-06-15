CFB analyst names the most “DISASTER PROOF” teams ft. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns 

Former wide receiver and On3’s college football analyst J.D. PicKell praised several college football teams, including Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns, as being very resilient. According to PicKell in an Instagram post he shared, if Texas had to play without their starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, they still have a solid backup plan with Arch Manning.

Texas also has talented new wide receivers Isaiah Bond and Ryan Wingo as potential game-changers. PicKell believes that Sarkisian’s team is set to be one of the top forces in the Southeastern Conference, and that their national championship prospects are promising:

“These are the most disaster-proof teams in college football should they have to play without their starting quarterback. Texas is the most intriguing team of this whole group because if you don't have Quinn Ewers playing for you, then you pass the sticks to Arch Manning,” PicKell said.

“Now, Steve Sarkisian, he's a quarterback whisperer. They got tons of weapons for him. I have zero reservations they'd be able to keep a good thing going.”

Optimistically, Steve Sarkisian's calculated moves this season might yield fruitful results next season as all eyes are set to be on them.

Except Texas, J.D. PicKell selects the 'best defense in all of America'

When discussing other teams, PicKell highlighted Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes as “the best defense all of America,” according to his theory that any quarterback playing for them would have ample support.

PicKell said:

"Ohio State, as we sit here in June, on paper, have the best backfield and defense in all of America. Whoever's playing quarterback there, is walking into a furnished apartment."

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.

Meanwhile, he pointed out Oregon's depth in the quarterback position, with both Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore being high-profile options:

“Oregon [Ducks] has not one, but two high-profile quarterbacks on their roster,” PicKell said. “If you don't have Dillon Gabriel ready to go for you, you got a five-star quarterback in Dante Moore, who has absolutely zero physical limitations when it comes to running Oregon's offense.”

Furthermore, he praised Georgia's offensive and defensive lines as “the best combo in all of college football,” making them a formidable to watch out for next season:

“Gunner Stockton, if he ends up being the guy for you because you don't have Carson Beck, brings a little mobile element to the game as well,” PicKell said. “So it's safe to say, in college football, Depth is what wins.”

What do you think of J.D. PicKell's comments? Do you agree with him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.