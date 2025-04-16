CFB analyst names QB that's the “best option" for Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame in 2025

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish reached the national championship game last season, partly due to quarterback Riley Leonard's contribution. However, the QB has declared for the NFL draft. College football analyst Greg McElroy named who he thinks is Notre Dame's "best option."

Ad

Leonard was only with the program for one season, leaving the Fighting Irish without the highly experienced QB they may need to return to the national championship game.

On Wednesday's "Always College Football," McElroy said the "best option" for the Notre Dame QB position this season is already settled.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"CJ Carr is the best option," McElroy said.

Ad

Trending

Carr's first year at Notre Dame was the 2024 season, but he did not see any action. He was Leonard's backup for one game, which is somewhat expected for a freshman. Any chances he may have had to play were ended when he injured his hand during a practice session midway through the season.

But Carr has transformed, going from the injured third-string QB to a potential team leader. This all stems from his performance at the Fighting Irish's spring game last weekend.

Ad

Numerous media outlets saw Carr as the best player on the field. His numbers from the game do help this. He went 14 from 19, throwing for 170 yards, two touchdowns with one interception. Some of these passes included two 20+ yard throws to his tight ends to open his stint.

His performances were much stronger than what other QB Steve Angeli did on the day. It will be no surprise if Marcus Freeman gives CJ Carr the starting quarterback role at Notre Dame for the 2025 season.

Ad

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman on the quarterback battle

A three-way quarterback battle is still engulfing the Notre Dame program. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman is more than aware of this and said on Tuesday:

"You would like to be able to go into the fall with a two-quarterback battle," Freeman said per college football writer Afreen Kabir. "It’s really hard with a three-quarterback battle. We have to sit down and have conversations about what’s best for our program and our quarterback, and we’ll make those decisions in the future.”

Ad

A three-way battle is not a pleasant one for a coach. With two, the situation is easy. The winner becomes the starter and the loser is the backup.

Add a third player to the situation, and things are more complicated. One QB will have to become the third string, which will seriously damage the chances they have to play. Freeman knows that and is preparing for tough conversations in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.