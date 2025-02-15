CFB analyst offers a unique perspective for how Ryan Day is walking in Nick Saban's shoes

On Wednesday's episode of the "Andy & Ari On3" show, college football analyst Ari Wasserman explored whether Ryan Day is following Nick Saban’s blueprint by turning Ohio State into a landing spot for coaches looking to revive their careers. With Jim Knowles leaving for Penn State, Day filled the defensive coordinator role with Matt Patricia—a move that has sparked debate.

“Is Ohio State going to be the new rehab for coaches, the way that [Nick] Saban did?” Wasserman asked. [2:41]

He pointed to Chip Kelly as a prime example. After struggling in both the NFL and college football, Kelly spent one year at Ohio State, orchestrating a highly effective offense, and quickly landed another coaching opportunity. Wasserman wonders if Patricia could follow a similar trajectory.

“If Matt Patricia comes in, has a good two-year run, is he the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, or the Cincinnati Bengals, or the LA Chargers in two years, is that what's happening here?” Wasserman said.

He also highlighted Patricia’s deep ties to New England and Bill Belichick, noting that Day himself hails from the region. Despite Patricia’s three Super Bowl rings, some remain skeptical about the hire.

Wasserman clarified that he’s not directly comparing Day to Saban but believes Ohio State has the resources to reshape coaching careers. If the Buckeyes keep winning and investing in top-tier coordinators, Columbus could become a stepping stone for coaches looking to rebuild their reputations—just as Alabama was under Saban.

Brian Hartline takes over as Ryan Day’s primary play-caller

Brian Hartline and head coach Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

Fresh off Ohio State’s College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Notre Dame, head coach Ryan Day made a major change to the offensive staff, promoting Brian Hartline to primary play-caller for the 2025 season. The move follows Chip Kelly’s departure to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hartline has been a key figure in the Buckeyes’ offensive success, developing one of the nation’s premier wide receiver units. He has mentored NFL stars such as Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Initially named offensive coordinator in 2023, Hartline didn’t take on full play-calling duties, as Day handled them that season. After Kelly’s arrival, he served as co-offensive coordinator. Now, with Day’s endorsement, Hartline is set to lead the Buckeyes’ offense.

“That loyalty and that patience is going to pay off,” Day said [H/t Athlon Sports]. “I think he’s going to be the best coordinator in the country.”

Ohio State kicks off the 2025 season with a marquee matchup against Texas on Aug. 30.

