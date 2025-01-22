CFB analyst picks his clear favorite between Jeremiah Smith & Travis Hunter after Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame

Jeremiah Smith was a key part in the victorious Ohio State Buckeyes season, which ended in a national championship. Smith recorded 88 yards in the win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and scored the first touchdown in the game. Smith already set himself up to be a top wide reciever, with his strong 2024 season being his freshman year.

Smith is already being compared to some of college football's top wide recievers, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

On Wednesday's edition of the "Dan Patrick Show," college football analyst Rick Neuheisel compared Smith to Hunter and picked his favorite.

"I think Jeremiah Smith beats Travis Hunter if they played head to head," he said.

Neuheisel's pick of Smith over Hunter may not be surprising when the two are compared equally. During the 2024 season, Smith recorded 1,315 yards and scored 15 touchdowns from 76 catches. On the other hand, Hunter recorded 1,258 yards from 96 catches and scored the same number of touchdowns.

But Hunter has something that Smith does not: the ability to play defense. This is something that sets Hunter apart from many other players, and his strong ability of both sides of the ball is one of the reasons why he won the Heisman Trophy this season.

However, even when this is considered, and it is a one-on-one duel between Smith at Wide Receiver and Hunter at Cornerback, Neuheisel still thinks that Smith is going to win.

Smith has already established himself as a top wide receiver and is set to only improve as the freshman gets older and develops as a player. Maybe one day, fans will be able to see Smith play against Hunter on the NFL field, which would settle this debate.

Jeremiah Smith is compared to Marvin Harrison Jr

Travis Hunter isn't the only name that has been compared to Jeremiah Smith after his national championship win. Former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has also been compared to the freshman star.

After Monday's game, Sharon Sharpe said compared the two:

“Jeremiah Smith is going to be a top pick just like Marvin Harrison Jr. Just like all these other guys and other receivers, they have had- Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jackson-Smith Njigba.”

Harrison Jr. put up similar numbers to Smith in his final two seasons with Ohio State. With Smith doing this in his first year, and assuming that he is only doing to improve over time, the chances of Smith being a top five pick in a future NFL draft (Harrison Jr was the number four pick) is very likely.

