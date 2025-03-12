CFB analyst picks Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL draft class

College football analyst Mike Farrell believes Jaxson Dart is the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.

Dart has risen on draft boards and although many believe Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be the first two QBs selected, Farrell ranked Dart as his No. 1 QB.

"As a three-year starter, Jaxson Dart led the Rebels to a 28-10 record and three bowl appearances," Farrell wrote on Tuesday, via Mike Farrell Sports. "As a dual-threat quarterback, Dart added 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground for Ole Miss. With above-average arm strength and his running ability, there have been some comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen."

Farrell had Cam Ward second, Sanders third, Quinn Ewers fourth and Kyle McCord as his fifth-ranked QB ahead of the draft.

Dart was a three-year starter at Ole Miss, but he tested well at the draft combine, which has helped his draft stock.

However, Ward is a massive -6000 favorite to be the first QB selected, which implies a 98.4% chance. Dart is +3000 — the third-best odds.

Analyst expects Jaxson Dart to go in the first round

Jaxson Dart was expected to be a Day 2 pick but he has skyrocketed up draft boards and many expect him to be selected in the first round, including ESPN draft analyst Field Yates.

“Good athlete, he can throw on the run as well," Yates said on March 1, via 'SportsCenter.' "It’s going to be a transition because the offense he played in at Ole Miss does not look a whole lot like most NFL offenses.

“That being said, when you combine the athleticism and the accuracy, I do think there’s a chance that by the time it’s all said and done, he sneaks into the first round. I had him going 21st overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in my most recent mock draft.”

Last season, Dart went 276-for-398 for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Meanwhile, Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Dart as his third QB. The draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

