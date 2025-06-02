CFB analyst places bets on DJ Lagway to carry Billy Napier’s Florida to a CFP spot in 2025

DJ Lagway was a breath of fresh air for the Florida Gators in 2024. He took over starting quarterback duties midway through the campaign following Graham Mertz's season-ending injury. Lagway managed to carry the Gators to a 6-1 record as a starter, and a Gasparrilla Bowl victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

Fans at the Swamp are wondering if 2024 was a sign that the Gators will go back to national relevance in 2025. According to CBS Sports' Josh Pate, they woud do so under the leadership of Lagway.

"I mean, I know Florida is not on everyone's national title radar or anything like that," Pate said on Monday (02:00), via "Josh Pate's College Football Show."

"There's a chance that he (DJ Lagway) ends up being the most dynamic player in his position in the country, and if he is that, then Florida is; they're a contender to be taken seriously in the playoff conversation. Tough schedule or not, if he's what I think he can be this year, then Florida is going to be really tough out."

In his true freshman year at Gainesville, Lagway recorded 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also had a QBR of 57.9, which ranked 69th among signal callers in the nation.

Lagway is tied with three other players for fifth-best odds (+1800) to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM.

DJ Lagway signs NIL deal with Italian car manufacturer Lamborghini

DJ Lagway is not only making strides on the field, but also outside of it. On May 24, the Florida Gators quarterback announced an NIL deal with Lamborghini Orlando.

"Would you choose the orange or the blue Lamborghini? Thank you @lamborghiniorlando for hosting me and my family for this awesome event, and to everyone who showed up to support! 🏁," Lagway wrote on Instagram.

He already holds a NIL valuation of $3.7 million according to On3. Lagway's portfolio includes brands like Gatorade, EA Sports, Nintendo and Epic Games, among others.

