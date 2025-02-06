CFB analyst points out why Blake Gideon's replacement will walk into a treasure trove of talent

The Texas Longhorns will reportedly need a new safety coach after Blake Gideon's departure. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Thursday that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are expected to hire Gideon as their new defensive coordinator via X.

"Georgia Tech is set to hire Texas associate head coach/safeties coach Blake Gideon as its new defensive coordinator, sources tell me and @ChipBrown247 for @CBSSports/@247Sports. The former Texas All-Big 12 safety helped Texas rank No. 3 nationally in scoring defense in 2024.," Zenitz tweeted.

The Longhorns finished the 2024 season with a 13-3 record and reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. They were also ranked first in the Southeastern Conference in fewest total yards allowed per game (283.7). The team played their final game of the season with a 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10.

Although Gideon is expected to join Georgia Tech, On Texas Football's CJ Vogel believes the Longhorns' defense is still promising for the 2025 season. He pointed out on X that the new safety coach will have key defensive players like Michael Taafe returning to the roster.

"Michael Taafe Jelani McDonald Derek Williams Jr Jordon Johnson-Rubell Xavier Filsaime Jonah Williams Zelus Hicks Whoever is hired as the next safeties coach in Austin, Texas will be walking into a treasure trove of talent.," Vogel tweeted.

Texas Longhorns defense for the 2025 season

Taaffe was among the defensive standouts last season, completing 78 total tackles (40 solo), two sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions. One of his best performances was during the team's 27-24 win over the Vanderbilt Commanders on Oct. 26. He had six total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and one interception.

Another key player returning to the team is linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. He ended the season as one of the best defensive players in the SEC. He ranked fifth in total tackles (113) and eighth in sacks (8.0). The program may look to him to have another great year, but they also made acquisitions from the transfer portal.

One of the defensive players they signed was linebacker Brad Spence. He played two seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks and enters his junior year with a total of 71 tackles (34 solo), 4.5 sacks, and one interception. He may play an important role in the team's ability to stay among the best defenses in the SEC.

The Longhorns will kick off the 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.

