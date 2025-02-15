CFB analyst points out how Kalen Deboer's Alabama gets massive boost with starting-caliber freshman joining roster

Kalen DeBoer recruited a significant player into the Alabama football program. Dijon Lee, a five-star recruit from California, is ranked as the 15th-best overall prospect and the best cornerback in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He joined the Crimson Tide on January 8th.

One analyst expects the 6-foot-4 and 190-pound cornerback to have significant playing time in his freshman year. Cody Bellaire of On3 said:

"They all (Chuck McDonald, Ivan Taylor and Dijon Lee) have a shot at beat key rotational pieces in this Alabama secondary next season ... Dijon Lee has has a phenomenal frame and build, very physical with strong ball skills."

Bellaire also highlighted the other two defensive back freshmen on Alabama's roster who could become key rotational pieces for DeBoer in 2025. Those are Chuck McDonald and Ivan Taylor, who are both four-star recruits.

Ryan Grubb and Kalen DeBoer reunited at Alabama

Kalen DeBoer has a new offensive coordinator: Ryan Grubb, who comes to Tuscaloosa after spending the last season as the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. Before that, he spent two seasons with DeBoer at Washington as an offensive coordinator, assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

During the Senior Bowl, DeBoer spoke about what this hire means for him and Alabama.

"We go way back, great friend of mine," DeBoer said. "I think the world of him as a football coach and obviously as a person too. I know he is working through his process just after what last season brought. Just kind of see what he does there. Here for him whenever he needs me, and that's always going to be the case."

This wasn't Alabama's first attempt to get the services of Grubb. When he took over the program, DeBoer hired him to be his offensive coordinator. Grubb was even seen recruiting for the school. However, he was offered an NFL job by the Seahawks, which he decided to take.

Together at Washington DeBoer and Grubb developed an elite offense, which helped the program reach the national championship game of 2023. Together they developed Heisman finalist quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The expectation is that together they will be able to revitalize an Alabama offense that looked stale in 2024.

