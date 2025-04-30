CFB analyst predicts Archie Manning’s involvement in potential Arch Manning-New Orleans Saints union

College football analyst RJ Young believes Archie Manning will be involved in Arch Manning's draft.

Manning could come out in 2026, but reports have indicated he will declare for the 2027 NFL Draft. However, when he declares for the draft, Young believes Archie Manning could pull some strings to get Arch drafted to the New Orleans Saints.

"I think now we are asking what do the Saints do here. The Saints haven't taken a quarterback in the first round since 1971, when they took Archie Manning, yes, who is Arch Manning's grandfather and father to Peyton and Eli," Young said at 9:30. "Arch has also been a product of Archie, Archie has looked over the recruiting and will probably look over the agent process. The same Archie Manning that engineered a Eli is not playing for San Diego...

"Would he want the Arch to play for the Saints? Do we think the Saints are the organization that would are open to what the Manning's would want from them? They are from New Orleans. What would they do to get themselves a Manning playing quarterback in the city?"

It's an interesting take, as perhaps Archie Manning goes back to the Eli Manning playbook and will say he won't play for certain teams.

However, if Arch Manning doesn't declare for the 2026 NFL Draft the Saints could draft a first-round quarterback and end any hope of Arch being selected by the Saints.

Insider claims Arch Manning could wait for 2027 NFL Draft

Arch Manning will finally be a starting quarterback in college and could leave after this season.

However, Manning could stay longer, and insider Adam Schefter expects Manning to start for two seasons and declare for the 2027 NFL Draft.

“First of all, there’s no guarantees that Arch Manning’s coming out after next year,” Schefter said on Get Up, via Yahoo. “It sounds like he certainly could be staying beyond next year. I’m not a college football insider, but none of the Mannings ever went out early, and I don’t know with NIL money being what it is why Arch would do that. So, all of this conversation about ‘tanking for Arch next year,’ he could be in the draft in 2027, not even next year.”

Manning appeared in a couple of games last season, throwing for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions with the Longhorns. He also rushed for 4 touchdowns.

Manning enters 2025 with the best odds to win the Heisman at +700.

