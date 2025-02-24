CFB analyst predicts Justin Jefferson-level impact for Travis Hunter as a WR in the NFL

By Andrés Linares
Modified Feb 24, 2025 02:19 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Heisman winner Travis Hunter is considered a generational talent who could change how football is played in the NFL. As a two-way starter at Colorado, he mesmerized the nation in 2024 by playing nearly every snap of football the Buffaloes had in the season.

If he can replicate this in the NFL, it could change how players are developed to play the sport at its most elite level. While many analysts, including Hunter himself (who classified himself as a cornerback for the NFL Combine), view him primarily as a defensive prospect, some see him making an offensive impact as well.

Analyst Dalton Wasserman is one of those, with him predicting this Saturday that Hunter's impact as a wide receiver could be similar to Justin Jefferson's:

"As a receiver, I think he has Justin Jefferson-type potential"

Last season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter recorded 1258 receiving yards, with 15 touchdowns in 96 receptions. He was the fifth player with the most receiving yards and the second with the most touchdown receptions in 2024.

Travis Hunter has the third-best odds to become the first overall pick of the upcoming NFL draft

Travis Hunter currently has odds +450 to become the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft, making him the third favorite. Heisman finalist, Cam Ward from Miami, and Penn State's Abdul Carter hold the first and second spots, respectively. Ward leads with odds of -140 according to Fox Sports.

Hunter is currently above teammate quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has the fourth-best odds, at + 600. While veteran ESPN analyst Mel Kiper initially had Hunter as his first overall pick in early mock drafts, recent editions no place Hunter as the second overall, taken by the Cleveland Browns. Kiper has Cam Ward as the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. In CBS Sports's most recent mock draft, Travis Hunter falls all the way down to the No.6 pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.

