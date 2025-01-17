CFB Analyst puts Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward for Tennessee Titans' job

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward have been linked for several months now, and as the 2025 NFL draft gets closer, it's becoming clearer that they will be the first two quarterbacks off the board. However, there's a major debate within the scouting community over which player should be drafted first.

Opinions are mostly split on which quarterback is better, but college football draft analyst Samuel Brown has an interesting perspective. He believes Shedeur Sanders is a better fit for head coach Brian Callahan and the Tennessee Titans' offense, but argues that Cam Ward is the superior player overall. He thinks the Titans would be making a mistake if they chose Sanders over Ward solely because of fit.

"Shedeur Sanders is probably a better fit for Brian Callahan’s offense as of RIGHT NOW but I think Cam Ward is so so far above Shedeur as an NFL Prospect. If Brian Callahan can’t work a talent like Cam Ward into his system that’s 100% an indictment against him as a coach/playcaller."

Brown went on to talk about how he thinks that the Titans are scared to draft a dynamic quarterback like Ward because of the struggles of quarterback Will Levis this season. They think Levis struggling to play 'hero ball' will make them more likely to pick a pocket passer like Shedeur Sanders.

"I think Titans fans have PTSD because his #1 flaw is trying to play hero ball a little too often… and Will Levis has everyone SCARRED - rightfully so. But I’m telling you, Levis was HALF the quarterback Cam has shown to be in College. I don’t think that’ll be an issue. You know who else tried to play too much hero ball in College? Patrick Mahomes. He turned out decent."

Shedeur Sanders will likely go to the Titans or Giants in the draft

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, allowing to choose between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. They could even surprise everyone by picking a non-quarterback.

However, whichever quarterback is not selected by the Titans is likely to end up with the New York Giants. While the Cleveland Browns could consider drafting a QB with the second pick, they still have Deshaun Watson under contract, meaning they may wait until the 2026 draft to pick their QB of the future. As a result, the player not chosen by the Titans is expected to be selected by the Giants with the third overall pick.

