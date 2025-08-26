CFB analyst raises concern for Michigan with Bryce Underwood a day after Sherrone Moore names Wolverines' QB1

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore announced on Monday that Bryce Underwood will take the reins as the Wolverines’ starting quarterback in 2015. The former five-star recruit became only the fourth freshman in program history to start at quarterback, joining the ranks of Rick Leach, Chad Henne and Tate Forcier.Underwood just celebrated his 18th birthday last week and is now the youngest player ever to start at quarterback for Michigan. He faces the challenge of helping the Wolverines rebound from an 8-5 record in 2024.247Sports’ Bud Elliott offered a candid assessment of what lies ahead for the freshman signal-caller.&quot;I do think you need Bryce Underwood to have one of the better true freshman seasons that you've ever had if you want to go well over your win total, if you want to make the college football playoff, which is obviously probably the bottom goal for a team like Michigan,&quot; Elliott said.&quot;I think he has to be pretty damn good for this to work.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnderwood will also need to improve Michigan’s passing game, which ranked just 131st out of 134 teams in 2024. However, Moore and his staff are focused on not being too judgemental towards Underwood in his first season.“He’s going to make mistakes, but that’s what we’re here for,&quot; Moore said (via On3). Coaches and players, we’re all going to support him as he goes on this journey. And we go on this journey together,Other quarterbacks on Michigan’s roster include Mikey Keene, Jadyn Davis, Chase Herbstreit and Jake Garcia.Sherrone opens up about Bryce Underwood's journey towards Michigan's QB1Sherrone Moore singled out Bryce Underwood as “the guy” for Michigan after the Wolverines’ first scrimmage inside Michigan Stadium. A few standout throws convinced Moore, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, and associate coach Biff Poggi that Underwood is ready to guide the Wolverines in 2025.After naming Underwood as the QB1, Moore was full of praise for the freshman.&quot;He’s earned the opportunity,&quot; Moore said. &quot;It was not given to him. All the other quarterbacks had a really good camp as well. Bryce took the necessary steps and really took the position. Took ownership of his abilities and took ownership of the team and became a leader on the team and a guy that guys look to.&quot;Just did the things the right way. Used his skill and never tried to do too much. For a young guy, very mature, beyond his years, and he’s still only 18 years old.&quot;Fans will see Underwood in action on Saturday when Michigan hosts New Mexico for the season opener on Saturday, with an even bigger test coming in Week 2 against Oklahoma on Sept. 6.