CFB Analyst Rece Davis makes his pick for true Heisman Trophy contenders entering Week 11

ESPN's College GameDay Host Rece Davis recently shared his insights on the current race between the favorite players for the 2023 Heisman Award. Davis appeared on the 'You Better You Bet' podcast, where he discussed the current landscape of the Heisman contention.

He talked about the current Heisman leader, Michael Penix Jr. along with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr, calling them his favorites as potential winners.

"To me it's Penix, Marvin Harrison, have been the two best players overall," Davis said.

During the discussion, Rece Davis made an interesting statement about a possible candidate who could be the 'Wild Card' player to win the award this campaign. It was none other than Oregon Ducks' quarterback, Bo Nix.

"The wild card guy that I would look for there would be Bo Nix from Oregon," Davis said. "If Oregon were to finish strong, put up numbers, they avenge their loss against Penix and Washington, and Bo has a big game, I think he could make a quick close."

Bo Nix has been an indispensable asset for Oregon's offense this year. After starting his collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers, Nix transferred to Oregon in 2022, where he was named the starting QB upon his arrival. In his debut season, Bo Nix posted 3,594 passing yards and 29 TD passes, leading the Ducks to a 10-3 overall record.

This season, Bo Nix returned as the starting QB on the team. And so far in nine games, he has already put up 2,723 passing yards and 25 TD passes, along with five rushing touchdowns. Nix is also ranked first nationally in completion percentage and is on track to set a Pac-12 record for passing efficiency. Currently, he sits in second place in the Heisman Odds heading into week 11 (+200).

Bo Nix could improve his Heisman odds by defeating USC in Week 11

While Michael Penix might be leading the race for the prestigious college award, Bo Nix has the chance to close the gap by securing another win against USC in Week 11. The Oregon Ducks are set to face the Trojans and last year's Heisman winner Caleb Williams this Saturday.

The game will be played at Autzen Stadium, the home turf of the Ducks. Will Bo Nix emerge as the best player in college football this year and overthrow Penix to have the best odds of winning the award?