CFB analyst reveals biggest obstacle Drew Allar must overcome to succeed at Penn State under James Franklin

Penn State's fate in 2025 depends on Drew Allar more than anyone else. With the Nittany Lions reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff last season, James Franklin's team will want to take a step ahead and win the national championship.

For that to happen, they need their starting quarterback to be in a winning mindset. During Thursday's show on 247Sports, where a panel discussed Penn State's top priority, college football analyst Smoke Dixon spoke at length on what the starting quarterback must overcome to find success at Penn State.

Dixon said Penn State needs to be clear about the kind of football it wants to play on offense. It can range from running the football, playing complementary football and play-action pass, but all of this depends largely on Drew Allar and his comfort zone.

"At some point, they have to be able to say: we're down by 12 points, two touchdowns," Dixon said. "Drew, we've got to go to a straight passing attack. And you have to go down there. We have three drives. You have to score on two. And the last one, we have to go four-minute offense, kill the clock.

"The game's on your shoulders. Can you get that done? And until they get that part of it done — because you know they can run the football."

According to Dixon, that's the only issue that could be a hindrance in 2025 because the program looks deep and talented in other positions.

"Offensive line? They're good," Dixon added. "Two running backs? Good. Tight end? They're there. Andy knows how to dial it up. But it all comes down to Drew — what's above his shoulders, between his ears, and what he's going to do. Because the right arm says everything. It's mindset and conviction in his play."

Drew Allar & Co. pegged as national contenders by anonymous Big Ten assistant coach

In 2024, Drew Allar started all 16 games, leading the team to a 13-3 record. He completed 262 of 394 passes for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had six rushing scores along with 302 yards on 96 carries.

Penn State had a historic season in 2024, winning a program record 13 games along with an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff.

An anonymous Big Ten assistant coach thinks Penn State is the team that can come out of the conference as national title contenders, with Drew Allar at its core.

“They’re national title contenders because of the backfield. It would be hard to find a better overall group than [Drew] Allar and the two backs,” an anonymous Big Ten assistant coach said via Athlon Sports. “This is the best roster in Franklin’s time there, and they’re probably a favorite to win the league entering the season.”

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if James Franklin can replicate last season's success and some.

