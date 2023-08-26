The 2023 college football season is finally here, and there can't be a more perfect time for some Pac-12 championship predictions. The Pac-12 may very well be in its last season of existence as the athletic entity we've all known and loved.

Otherwise known as the “Conference of Champions,” it has now been made desolate after waves of conference realignment moves. Before they all officially depart, though, they will treat us to one last dance.

College football analyst Jake Crain dished out his Pac-12 championship predictions as the season starts. Crain, who predicted on his YouTube show, "Crain and Company," took a bet against favorites, the USC Trojans in favor of the Oregon Ducks. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I'm rolling with the Ducks. It's knucklepuck time. They've returned Bo Nix, second-year Head Man Dan Lanning. He understands the importance of physicality. Hell, he just came over from Georgia. Now the Ducks do have to go on the road to play Washington and the Utah team I just mentioned, but that's where Bo Nix in year 13 is going to shine the most. So give me Oregon to win the regular season and the conference championship game against USC in 2023.”

More Pac-12 Championship predictions

The USC Trojans are the strong favorites to emerge as Pac-12 Champions. With their star quarterback leading the ranks, Lincoln Riley's men have more than enough in their arsenal to go all out. But the Trojans will face a tough challenge from other teams, the Washington Huskies, being a prime example.

The Huskies also have their star quarterback from last season returning for a final season. Michael Penix Jr. was really impressive for the Huskies last season and should continue his fine form this season, if he doesn't suffer serious injury.

Another close challenger, after Washington, are the Utah Utes. The Utes are the defending Pac-12 champions, and they still possess enough firepower to retain the title this season. Their experienced quarterback, Cam Rising, leads their offense once again.

As Crain's Pac-12 championship predictions go, Oregon should win the title. Of course, their star man, Bo Nix, has a pivotal role to play from quarterback. Dan Lanning will be counting on the quarterbacks' experience to get the job done.

It's the Ducks' last shot to claim the Pac-12 championship. By the 2024 college football season, they will be competing in the Big Ten. What a grand exit that would be.