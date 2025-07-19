CFB analyst says five-star LSU commit Lamar Brown is the closest thing to "the Travis Hunter of lineman"

Five-star athlete Lamar Brown committed to LSU's 2026 class on July 10. Following the addition of the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver, Tristen Keys, Brown's decision marks another major recruiting victory for Brian Kelly's staff, as he is the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class (according to the Rivals Industry Rankings).On Thursday, Rivals’ director of scouting and rankings, Charles Power, shared why Brown holds the top spot among athletes nationwide.&quot;Never been never been a number one athlete that big and Lamar Brown is a unique prospect really,&quot; Power said. &quot;I almost kind of think of him as like the Travis Hunter of Lineman. This is a guy who played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school.&quot;He projects primarily as a defensive lineman moving forward. He's 6-4 285-pounds. This is a guy who ran in the the four eights in the 40-yard dash at Under Armour's New Orleans camping. He can really move just so much versatility, so much athleticism. He's really kind of a freak physically.&quot;Brown shows excellent agility in pass protection and consistently reaches the second level. Over the past three high school seasons, he has recorded 91 tackles and eight sacks.Brown is the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 2 recruit in the nation, according to Rivals Industry Rankings. He also has a strong track and field resume, including an indoor state title in the shot put and an outdoor gold in discus last year.Lamar Brown pens heartfelt message for LSU fansAs an in-state school, LSU holds a strong advantage in Lamar Brown's recruitment. However, sources from ESPN revealed that Brown was still torn between LSU and Texas A&amp;M a day before making his decision.Brown ultimately chose to stay close to home and committed to LSU. Since announcing his commitment a week ago, he has received overwhelming support from fans, and on Thursday, he expressed his gratitude on X:&quot;Man ever since I committed to LSU the love I’ve been getting from everyone in Baton Rouge been amazing. It’s a true blessing to get a chance to represent the 225 and I can’t wait to give y’all the love back on Saturday Nights in Death Valley in 2026!!!&quot;LSU has 16 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 8 in the nation.